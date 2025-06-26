Manipur Ethnic Crisis: A Call for Legislators to Lead

A Manipur-based civil society organisation, the World Meetei Council, has called on legislators from the Kuki and Meitei communities to move beyond political differences and address the ongoing ethnic conflict plaguing the state.

The council acknowledged mistakes on both sides and questioned the duration of the people's suffering. It highlighted the prolonged conflict between Meitei and Kuki groups, which has led to significant loss of life and widespread displacement. Despite numerous attempts, a resolution remains elusive.

Emphasizing the role of elected officials, the council urged community lawmakers to take proactive steps to alleviate the crisis, stressing that the responsibility for peace and safety lies with them. The council also highlighted the importance of opening national highways and airports to all communities, advocating for unity and mutual understanding.

