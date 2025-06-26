Left Menu

Manipur Ethnic Crisis: A Call for Legislators to Lead

The World Meetei Council urged Kuki and Meitei legislators to transcend politics and solve the prolonged ethnic conflict in Manipur. Despite multiple efforts, the conflict continues to disrupt lives, with over 260 casualties. The council calls for legislators to act and ensure community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:08 IST
Manipur Ethnic Crisis: A Call for Legislators to Lead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Manipur-based civil society organisation, the World Meetei Council, has called on legislators from the Kuki and Meitei communities to move beyond political differences and address the ongoing ethnic conflict plaguing the state.

The council acknowledged mistakes on both sides and questioned the duration of the people's suffering. It highlighted the prolonged conflict between Meitei and Kuki groups, which has led to significant loss of life and widespread displacement. Despite numerous attempts, a resolution remains elusive.

Emphasizing the role of elected officials, the council urged community lawmakers to take proactive steps to alleviate the crisis, stressing that the responsibility for peace and safety lies with them. The council also highlighted the importance of opening national highways and airports to all communities, advocating for unity and mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025