North Korea's Troop Deployment: Bolstering Russia Against Ukraine in Strategic Alliance

In a strategic move indicative of deepening ties, North Korea is set to bolster Russia's military efforts in Ukraine by deploying additional troops as early as July or August. This revelation follows a briefing by the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS), suggesting a significant escalation in the conflict.

The NIS's assessment, highlighted by South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun, is grounded on recent troop mobilizations for deployment and a prominent Russian security official's visit to Pyongyang. In exchange for its military support, North Korea is reportedly receiving advanced technical advice on satellite and missile systems from Russia.

This cooperation is underpinned by a bilateral treaty signed last June, which includes a mutual defense pact. Both North Korea and Russia have broken their silence on this military collaboration, emphasizing its pivotal role in Russia's ongoing attempt to reclaim the Kursk region from Ukraine.