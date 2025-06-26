PM Luxon Attends NATO Summit, Stresses Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic Ties

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has reinforced New Zealand’s commitment to global peace and regional security by participating in the NATO Summit held this week in The Hague. Joined by a host of world leaders, Mr Luxon underscored the critical need for cooperation between Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific nations as geopolitical threats grow increasingly interconnected.

Strengthening Global Alliances

Mr Luxon’s presence at the summit marks another step in New Zealand’s engagement with international security forums and highlights the growing relevance of the Indo-Pacific region in the global strategic calculus. “The Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions face many of the same security challenges. That’s why it’s important New Zealand is at the table at NATO for these critical discussions with likeminded partners,” Luxon said in a statement.

He pointed to specific examples of cross-regional threats, including the alignment between North Korea and Russia, which has raised alarm among Western democracies. “We can see the links between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific in North Korea’s support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s technical expertise that can help North Korea develop its nuclear programme,” Luxon noted.

A Stand for Rules-Based Order

Luxon reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to upholding the international rules-based system—a cornerstone of the nation’s foreign policy. By engaging with NATO and other democratic allies, New Zealand seeks to promote peace, stability, and respect for international law. “Alongside NATO and its members, New Zealand is committed to the rules-based international system, and democratic values and norms,” said the Prime Minister.

New Zealand’s participation in the summit, though not a NATO member, reflects its status as a close partner under the NATO+ framework and as a contributor to peacekeeping and humanitarian missions globally.

Engagement with the Indo-Pacific Four

At the summit, Prime Minister Luxon joined his counterparts from the “Indo-Pacific Four”—Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea—for coordinated talks with NATO leadership. The Indo-Pacific Four have increasingly collaborated on security initiatives and diplomatic dialogues to counter shared threats such as cyber warfare, nuclear proliferation, and coercive diplomacy.

These engagements are seen as pivotal as NATO continues to broaden its strategic focus beyond Europe and North America to address rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific, particularly related to China's assertiveness and North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

High-Level Bilateral Talks

In addition to multilateral discussions, Luxon held several one-on-one meetings with global leaders during the summit. While details of the bilateral talks remain under wraps, sources suggest topics included Ukraine’s ongoing defense, economic resilience, climate security, and emerging technologies in defense cooperation.

These side meetings provide key opportunities for New Zealand to reinforce its diplomatic ties and contribute to collective solutions in a time of growing global uncertainty.

Looking Ahead

Luxon is scheduled to return to New Zealand on Friday, 27 June, following the conclusion of the summit. His attendance reaffirms New Zealand’s active role on the world stage and its dedication to shaping a secure, cooperative international environment.

With security threats increasingly transcending borders and regions, New Zealand’s involvement in such high-level forums positions it not only as a peace-oriented Pacific nation but also as a strategic partner willing to share responsibility for global stability.