Karnataka BJP Faces FIR Over Controversial Social Media Post

The Karnataka BJP's social media handle is under scrutiny after an FIR was filed for a post comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler. The complaint, lodged by S Manohar from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, claims the content was defamatory and aimed to incite unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:42 IST
Karnataka BJP Faces FIR Over Controversial Social Media Post
An FIR has been registered against the Karnataka BJP's social media handle following allegations of a defamatory post comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to a complaint by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary S Manohar, the post was published on the BJP's official 'X' account (@BJP4Karnataka) with a provocative caption and video linked to India's Emergency period, appearing on June 25.

Manohar claims the now-deleted post morphed Indira Gandhi's image to resemble Hitler's, allegedly seeking to incite societal unrest and religious enmity. Police have registered a case under sections 192 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

