Karnataka BJP Faces FIR Over Controversial Social Media Post

An FIR has been registered against the Karnataka BJP's social media handle following allegations of a defamatory post comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to a complaint by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary S Manohar, the post was published on the BJP's official 'X' account (@BJP4Karnataka) with a provocative caption and video linked to India's Emergency period, appearing on June 25.

Manohar claims the now-deleted post morphed Indira Gandhi's image to resemble Hitler's, allegedly seeking to incite societal unrest and religious enmity. Police have registered a case under sections 192 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations ongoing.

