Tragedy in Nagaur: Retired BSF Jawan Ends Life Amid Familial Strife

A retired Border Security Force soldier is believed to have shot his brother-in-law before turning the weapon on himself in Rajasthan's Nagaur district early Thursday, according to local police.

The alleged double tragedy is thought to have been motivated by a family dispute, with reports suggesting the soldier suspected his wife's relatives were influencing her against him. The incident unfolded in Nokha Chandawata village, Gotan.

Police say preliminary inquiries indicate the former jawan, identified as Manroop, utilized a licensed firearm to carry out the act. Manroop, reportedly grappling with a marital breakdown, left behind a video articulating his grievances. Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation while the bodies are examined at the local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)