Left Menu

Tragedy in Nagaur: Retired BSF Jawan Ends Life Amid Familial Strife

A retired BSF soldier allegedly shot his brother-in-law before taking his own life in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. The incident is believed to stem from marital issues and familial influence. Both individuals died instantly, and a police investigation is underway following the tragic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:49 IST
Tragedy in Nagaur: Retired BSF Jawan Ends Life Amid Familial Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired Border Security Force soldier is believed to have shot his brother-in-law before turning the weapon on himself in Rajasthan's Nagaur district early Thursday, according to local police.

The alleged double tragedy is thought to have been motivated by a family dispute, with reports suggesting the soldier suspected his wife's relatives were influencing her against him. The incident unfolded in Nokha Chandawata village, Gotan.

Police say preliminary inquiries indicate the former jawan, identified as Manroop, utilized a licensed firearm to carry out the act. Manroop, reportedly grappling with a marital breakdown, left behind a video articulating his grievances. Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation while the bodies are examined at the local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025