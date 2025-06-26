Revitalizing Uttarakhand: IAS Officers' Mission for Village Development

In an ambitious bid to foster regional development, forty senior IAS officers in Uttarakhand have committed to nurturing the first areas they were posted in. This directive comes from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who envisions this move as a pathway to a more developed state and nation.

Following this directive, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan mandated these officers to assess and report on the social and economic progress in their adopted villages. The initiative encourages leveraging CSR funds and other resources to accelerate development. Officers must also draft an action plan for optimal use of funds from the district plan and Finance Commission.

The officers have rolled up their sleeves, with many opting to stay overnight in these villages to gain a deeper understanding of local challenges. The state government, in collaboration with local representatives and NGOs, is gearing up for a village development campaign once the plans are settled.

(With inputs from agencies.)