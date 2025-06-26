Left Menu

Revitalizing Uttarakhand: IAS Officers' Mission for Village Development

Forty senior IAS officers in Uttarakhand have taken on the task of developing their initial posting locations into thriving communities. This initiative, backed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to enhance the socio-economic conditions of these villages, leveraging CSR resources and district plan funds for sustainable growth.

26-06-2025
Revitalizing Uttarakhand: IAS Officers' Mission for Village Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious bid to foster regional development, forty senior IAS officers in Uttarakhand have committed to nurturing the first areas they were posted in. This directive comes from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who envisions this move as a pathway to a more developed state and nation.

Following this directive, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan mandated these officers to assess and report on the social and economic progress in their adopted villages. The initiative encourages leveraging CSR funds and other resources to accelerate development. Officers must also draft an action plan for optimal use of funds from the district plan and Finance Commission.

The officers have rolled up their sleeves, with many opting to stay overnight in these villages to gain a deeper understanding of local challenges. The state government, in collaboration with local representatives and NGOs, is gearing up for a village development campaign once the plans are settled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

