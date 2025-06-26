Left Menu

Delhi's Unified Battle Against Drug Abuse: A Call to Action

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the arrest of 1,100 individuals involved in drug offences over recent months. During the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, she lauded law enforcement efforts and called for public participation in the fight against drugs, emphasizing societal collaboration and vigilance.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed that authorities have arrested around 1,100 individuals linked to drug-related offences in the past four to five months. Her remarks came during an event marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Gupta commended law enforcement for their dedication but emphasized the necessity of public engagement in eradicating drug issues. She urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities.

Addressing the emotional impact of drug addiction on families, the chief minister highlighted the importance of community support and encouraged reporting instances of drug transactions through a helpline. Gupta believes that a unified approach can eliminate drug abuse and trafficking from society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

