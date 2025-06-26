Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Police SUV Kills Sleeping Man

A man named Pankaj Jaiswal was tragically killed when a police SUV lost control and crashed into his house. The incident occurred near the Parsupur intersection. Despite being taken to the hospital, Jaiswal was pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:52 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Police SUV Kills Sleeping Man
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a police SUV in India lost control and crashed into a house, killing a sleeping man on Thursday.

Pankaj Jaiswal, 42, was resting on the verandah of his home when the errant vehicle struck, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the crash, promising action based on the findings, while Jaiswal's body undergoes a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025