Tragedy Strikes: Police SUV Kills Sleeping Man

In a tragic incident, a police SUV in India lost control and crashed into a house, killing a sleeping man on Thursday.

Pankaj Jaiswal, 42, was resting on the verandah of his home when the errant vehicle struck, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the crash, promising action based on the findings, while Jaiswal's body undergoes a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)