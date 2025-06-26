Tragedy Strikes: Police SUV Kills Sleeping Man
A man named Pankaj Jaiswal was tragically killed when a police SUV lost control and crashed into his house. The incident occurred near the Parsupur intersection. Despite being taken to the hospital, Jaiswal was pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a police SUV in India lost control and crashed into a house, killing a sleeping man on Thursday.
Pankaj Jaiswal, 42, was resting on the verandah of his home when the errant vehicle struck, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey.
Authorities have launched an inquiry into the crash, promising action based on the findings, while Jaiswal's body undergoes a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement