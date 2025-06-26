West Bengal Urged to Seek External Funding for Flood Relief

The Ghatal region in West Bengal is grappling with severe flooding, leaving nearly two lakh people affected. The Centre has indicated the absence of available resources for new flood management projects under its programme.

State officials have been advised to seek external funding from agencies like the World Bank and ADB to finance the Ghatal Master Plan. The plan includes embankments and pumping stations to mitigate chronic flooding.

This guidance follows Assam's successful effort to secure external funds for their flood mitigation initiative. However, tensions rise as the state blames Damodar Valley Corporation for worsening the situation by uncoordinated water release.

