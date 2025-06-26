Left Menu

Former AAP Ministers Under Probe for Health Infrastructure Corruption

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch has launched an investigation against former AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects. The probe follows Union home ministry approval, focusing on delays and cost overruns in 24 hospital projects sanctioned in 2018-19.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government has initiated an investigation against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain. They are being probed for their alleged involvement in corruption concerning health infrastructure projects during their tenure, officials revealed on Thursday.

This investigation was sanctioned shortly after receiving a nod from the Union home ministry, allowing the ACB to proceed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The two former health ministers are under scrutiny as the inquiry delves into financial irregularities involving 24 hospital projects, including 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield sites.

The projects, which were approved in 2018-19 at a cost of Rs 5,590 crore, have experienced significant delays and cost overruns, raising suspicions of corruption. The legal proceedings were initiated after approval from the competent authority under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party has yet to publicly respond to these allegations.

