Masked Gunmen Attack Haryana Hotel, Spark Law and Order Concerns

In a bold attack, masked gunmen opened fire outside a hotel near Shahabad Markanda in Haryana. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and searching for clues, suggesting a link to other recent crimes. The incident has sparked criticism of the state's law and order under the BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Thursday morning, chaos erupted as two masked men launched a brazen attack outside a hotel on National Highway 44 in Haryana's Kurukshetra district. The armed assailants, arriving on a motorcycle, fired at least 10 to 15 rounds, creating panic and heightened security concerns.

Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, Nitish Aggarwal, confirmed no injuries occurred during the incident. However, the attackers left behind a note, heightening the mystery surrounding the event. Aggarwal emphasized that the note bore no ransom demands, and investigations are underway, including the examination of footage from over 60 CCTV cameras, to identify the culprits.

This attack follows a recent series of violent events in Shahabad, including the fatal shooting of a liquor contractor. While the police have not yet determined a motive, critics, including opposition parties, are calling out the BJP-led state's handling of law and order. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently reiterated his government's commitment to maintaining public safety in light of the recent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

