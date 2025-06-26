Raksha Khadse Hails Sribhumi as Model for Northeast Development Surge

Continuing her whirlwind outreach across Northeast India, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt Raksha Nikhil Khadse, arrived in Sribhumi today under the Centre’s Poorvottar Sampark Setu—a flagship initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at strengthening governance linkages and expediting developmental milestones across the region.

Administrative Pulse Check: Multi-Departmental Progress Review

Smt Khadse’s visit, marked by a day of intense field engagement, began with a high-level review meeting that convened officials from 26 government departments. The discussion revolved around key achievements and pressing challenges in agriculture, health, education, fisheries, and welfare.

In agriculture, Sribhumi posted standout performance:

PM-KISAN benefits have reached 103% saturation, indicating complete enrolment and disbursement.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the district achieved an impressive 126% enrolment for Sali paddy insurance, far exceeding the target.

Food security delivery was equally commendable with 97.9% of National Food Security Act (NFSA) rice allocations reaching over one million citizens.

Healthcare Front: Maternal Care and Disease Surveillance

The Minister lauded Sribhumi’s robust maternal health initiatives:

A total of 33,662 pregnant women have registered for antenatal care in FY 2024–25.

Over 94% enrolled during their first trimester, reflecting improved early-care awareness.

However, Khadse flagged emerging health risks, particularly rising incidences of hypertension and anemia, urging the Health Department to bolster community outreach, diagnostic coverage, and preventive education.

Education and Attendance: Bridging Gaps in Learning

The Education Department reported that 223,034 students are enrolled from primary to higher secondary levels. Key highlights included:

72% student attendance, consistent with last quarter metrics.

88% teacher presence, which is a strong signal of administrative vigilance and educator accountability.

The Minister underscored the need to convert these gains into tangible learning outcomes by implementing NEP-aligned digital and remedial modules.

Fisheries and Food Security: Pillars of Rural Nutrition

Fisheries continue to be a bedrock for both economic sustenance and dietary needs in the district:

Annual production touched 19,430 metric tonnes, with a strong reliance on pond and tank-based aquaculture.

Officials noted this yield adequately caters to nearly the entire local population’s fish consumption, ensuring food security and livelihood assurance.

Youth and Sports: Momentum Building Through Khel Maharan 2.0

A cornerstone of the Minister’s portfolio, youth engagement saw promising developments:

Khel Maharan 2.0, a flagship sports initiative, has recorded 246,500 youth registrations across eight disciplines including kabaddi, archery, and road cycling.

The programme has created a surge in rural sports participation, particularly among students and self-help groups.

Smt Khadse reiterated the importance of sports as a tool for empowerment and social change, announcing plans to upgrade regional sports infrastructure and identify talent pipelines.

Strengthening Governance and Infrastructure

During interactions with district heads, the Minister emphasized:

Accelerated implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure 100% household tap connections.

Enhancement of maternal and neonatal health infrastructure, especially in tea garden and border communities.

Expanded adoption of digital Aadhaar-linked payments, already at 96% coverage in rural schemes, to further reduce leakages and delays.

Direct Grassroots Dialogue: Civil Society and Citizens

Her itinerary concluded with candid conversations with civil society organisations, health workers, and youth leaders. These dialogues helped assess service delivery efficiency, accessibility of schemes, and local governance bottlenecks. Minister Khadse took note of specific grievances and pledged prompt redressal through central coordination.

A Broader Vision for the Northeast

Reflecting on her visits to Unakoti, Agartala’s SAI Sports Training Centre, and now Sribhumi, Smt Khadse described the Northeast as a beacon of participatory governance and development. “From Unakoti’s smart classrooms to Sribhumi’s high-yield agriculture, we are steadily advancing toward PM Modi ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat,” she declared.

As the Poorvottar Sampark Setu caravan advances, Assam’s districts remain pivotal to this renewed national development thrust—demonstrating how collaborative governance, infrastructure innovation, and citizen participation can transform India’s remotest corners.