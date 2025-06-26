JeM Terrorist Neutralized in Bihali: A Year-Long Pursuit Culminates

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist has been killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources. The operation, which took place in the remote Bihali area, continues as three associates remain trapped in the forested region.

The group of four terrorists has been a target of military and police surveillance for over a year. A joint search team confronted them, spurring a response from both army and police reinforcements despite adverse weather conditions. Officials confirmed the encounter concluded with one neutralized terrorist.

This operation comes ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, heightening security concerns. Efforts to find the remaining three terrorists proceed, while previous searches in Sama district ended without incident. The operation is still ongoing, and troops continue to secure the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)