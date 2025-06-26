Left Menu

Jamaica's Call for Justice: Seeking Legal Guidance on Slavery Reparations

Jamaica seeks legal advice from King Charles and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council on slavery reparations. The appeal aims to address historical injustices endured due to the forced transport and enslavement of Africans. The move keeps the reparations debate alive amidst global opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jamaica is requesting King Charles to consult the London-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council regarding slavery reparations. This court serves as the final appellate body for UK overseas territories and some Commonwealth nations.

King Charles, as Jamaica's head of state since its 1962 independence, can refer such matters under the Judicial Committee Act of 1833. Jamaica's actions aim to spotlight historical injustices, including the transport and enslavement of Africans, which many claim exacerbate current inequities.

Culture Minister Olivia Grange stated the effort seeks a ruling on whether these acts were crimes against humanity and if Britain is obliged to remedy slavery's enduring impacts. This comes as Jamaica considers removing Charles as head of state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

