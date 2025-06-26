Left Menu

Tourism Minister Criticizes US Travel Advisory: A Geopolitical Move?

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticizes the US travel warnings for India as geopolitically motivated. He highlights US internal issues and plans to mark the Emergency's anniversary with events to educate on constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat sharply criticized the United States on Thursday for its recent travel advisories to citizens visiting India, suggesting that the move was driven by geopolitical interests rather than genuine safety concerns.

During a press briefing to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, Shekhawat urged the US to address its own internal matters before scrutinizing India's law and order or democratic principles. Last week, the US had advised its travelers to exercise increased caution due to crime and potential threats, discouraging travel to certain regions due to terrorism.

Shekhawat also labeled the Emergency, imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as a 'darkest chapter' in India's democratic history. He announced plans for a nationwide observance of Samvidhan Hatya Divas (Constitution Murder Day) to raise awareness among youths about constitutional values and the importance of democratic vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

