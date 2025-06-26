Indian Coast Guard Inducts ‘Adamya’: A New Era in Indigenous Maritime Security

In a significant milestone for India's maritime defense capabilities and its push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) inducted ‘Adamya’, the first of eight Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) being constructed under a major indigenous shipbuilding project at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). The commissioning ceremony took place on June 26, 2025, at Goa, in the presence of senior dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard, and GSL.

The commissioning of ‘Adamya’ marks the advent of a new class of technologically advanced FPVs, designed to significantly augment the Coast Guard’s operational reach and maritime response capabilities.

A Technological Leap: First of Its Kind Features

‘Adamya’ is the first vessel in the ICG fleet to be equipped with Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs), which offer superior maneuverability and enhanced propulsion efficiency. Coupled with indigenously developed gearboxes, this feature allows the vessel to perform high-speed interdictions, sharp navigational turns, and precise slow-speed patrols—capabilities crucial for coastal and offshore operations.

Key onboard systems and weaponry include:

30mm CRN-91 Naval Gun

Two 12.7mm Stabilized Remote-Control Guns with advanced fire control systems

Integrated Bridge System (IBS) for seamless navigation and operations coordination

Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for comprehensive machinery monitoring and diagnostics

Automated Power Management System (APMS) to optimize fuel consumption and energy distribution

These integrated technologies ensure that ‘Adamya’ can execute a wide range of missions with high responsiveness, efficiency, and safety.

Strategic Significance and Operational Role

As part of the ICG's expanding fleet, FPV ‘Adamya’ will serve as a force multiplier with the ability to:

Conduct maritime law enforcement

Perform coastal and offshore surveillance

Engage in search and rescue (SAR) missions

Protect India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from illegal activities such as smuggling, poaching, and unauthorized fishing

Respond to environmental and maritime safety incidents

With India’s increasing focus on blue economy development, strategic deterrence, and regional maritime cooperation, FPVs like ‘Adamya’ play a pivotal role in maintaining a secure and orderly maritime domain.

Designed and Built in India: Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Action

What sets ‘Adamya’ apart is its 100% indigenous design and construction by Goa Shipyard Limited—a public sector undertaking with a legacy of delivering cutting-edge warships and patrol craft. The successful delivery of this vessel underscores India’s growing self-reliance in naval and coast guard shipbuilding under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

This FPV is the first in an eight-vessel series, all of which will be manufactured at GSL with indigenous inputs. These ships will be delivered over the next 24–30 months, significantly enhancing the ICG’s littoral and offshore security architecture.

“The induction of ‘Adamya’ into the ICG is a shining example of India’s indigenization journey in defense and maritime capability,” said a senior MoD official at the commissioning. “It reflects the synergy between innovation, engineering excellence, and national security priorities.”

Boosting Coastal Vigilance and Security Readiness

With a growing number of high-speed, multi-role vessels like ‘Adamya’, the Indian Coast Guard is better equipped than ever to respond to:

Natural disasters and environmental threats (e.g., oil spills)

Maritime terrorism and infiltration attempts

Safety of seafarers and fishermen

Enforcement of marine pollution laws

The vessel is expected to be deployed along India’s western seaboard, strengthening security in strategically sensitive areas such as the Arabian Sea, Mumbai High region, and international shipping lanes.

Looking Ahead: Future-Ready Maritime Defense

The induction of ‘Adamya’ is not just an addition to the ICG’s strength—it signals the future trajectory of modular, network-enabled, and eco-friendly patrol vessels in India’s maritime strategy. As subsequent ships in the FPV series near completion, the Indian Coast Guard is set to become one of the most agile and technologically advanced maritime forces among regional coast guards.

This development also positions Indian shipyards like GSL to compete internationally, not only for domestic defense needs but also for export opportunities to friendly nations seeking cost-effective and reliable patrol vessels.

With the commissioning of ‘Adamya’, India takes another confident step toward securing its vast and vital maritime interests, reinforcing its position as a responsible maritime power committed to peace, security, and self-reliance.