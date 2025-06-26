Landmark Verdict: Justice for Differently Abled Rape Victim

In a significant judgment, a POCSO court has sentenced a 60-year-old man, Padmalochan Kamila, to life imprisonment for the rape of a differently abled 13-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered on Thursday by Judge Indira Priyadarshini.

The court's decision also includes a fine of Rs 10,000, with an additional one-year imprisonment should the convict fail to pay. This ruling followed the examination of 20 witnesses and 17 exhibits.

Furthermore, the District Legal Services Authority has been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim. The convicted, Kamila, raped the victim last year after finding her alone during a visit to his home for television viewing.

