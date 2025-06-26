Left Menu

Landmark Verdict: Justice for Differently Abled Rape Victim

A POCSO court sentenced Padmalochan Kamila to life imprisonment for raping a differently abled 13-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and directed a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim. Kamila committed the crime after the girl visited his house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:20 IST
Landmark Verdict: Justice for Differently Abled Rape Victim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgment, a POCSO court has sentenced a 60-year-old man, Padmalochan Kamila, to life imprisonment for the rape of a differently abled 13-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered on Thursday by Judge Indira Priyadarshini.

The court's decision also includes a fine of Rs 10,000, with an additional one-year imprisonment should the convict fail to pay. This ruling followed the examination of 20 witnesses and 17 exhibits.

Furthermore, the District Legal Services Authority has been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim. The convicted, Kamila, raped the victim last year after finding her alone during a visit to his home for television viewing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

