Kenyan Protests Spark Controversy Amid Government Accusations

Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen has accused demonstrators of trying to topple the government following a day filled with deadly protests. Murkomen's comments, however, have been criticized by protest leaders as an effort to distract from their legitimate demands.

The unrest saw at least 10 deaths according to Murkomen, with rights group Amnesty Kenya reporting 16 fatalities caused by gunfire, suspected to be from police. The violence, looting, and arson unfolded across Nairobi and beyond, leaving shopkeepers grappling with the aftermath.

Thousands involved in the demonstrations initially aimed to commemorate anti-government protests from the previous year and sought to express outrage over a blogger's recent death while in police custody. Despite tension, there are calls for dialogue between the government and the youthful protesters known as Gen Z.

(With inputs from agencies.)