UN's Landmark Moments: A Glimpse into History

Since its founding on June 26, 1945, the United Nations has played a pivotal role in global affairs. Signed by 50 countries, the UN Charter was established to promote peace and prevent future conflicts. This document now underpins the organization, which boasts 193 member nations.

Throughout its 80-year history, the UN has confronted numerous challenges, including the Korean War, where it attempted collective security for the first time. The organization has also dealt with incidents of global significance, such as the infamous fist-pounding by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during the Cold War, and the bombing of its headquarters in Baghdad in 2003.

Significant speeches have also marked its timeline, like Yasser Arafat's symbolic olive branch in 1974 and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's controversial remarks in 2010. Leaders like Moammar Gadhafi and Benjamin Netanyahu have made headlines with their dramatic gestures and warnings, respectively. These events underscore the UN's critical, sometimes contentious, role in mediating international relations.

