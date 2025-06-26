Supreme Court Ruling Empowers States to Block Planned Parenthood Funding

In a landmark decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3, allowing states to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. Authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the ruling reflected the court's conservative stance, highlighting states' right to decide funding matters.

Planned Parenthood, known for providing contraception and cancer screenings, faces significant operational challenges, particularly in states supportive of defunding efforts. This comes amid growing national efforts to curtail the organization's funding, reflecting a broader Republican agenda.

Experts warn of reduced access to health services for Medicaid recipients, with over a quarter of the U.S. population potentially affected. Organizations like the American Cancer Society assert that legal actions remain critical for Medicaid patients advocating their rights, raising concerns about future access to care.

