Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Empowers States to Block Planned Parenthood Funding

The Supreme Court has ruled that states can prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds. The decision could impact access to contraception and cancer screenings as other states may follow suit. The ruling emphasizes that funding decisions should be handled by elected representatives, not the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:01 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Empowers States to Block Planned Parenthood Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3, allowing states to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. Authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the ruling reflected the court's conservative stance, highlighting states' right to decide funding matters.

Planned Parenthood, known for providing contraception and cancer screenings, faces significant operational challenges, particularly in states supportive of defunding efforts. This comes amid growing national efforts to curtail the organization's funding, reflecting a broader Republican agenda.

Experts warn of reduced access to health services for Medicaid recipients, with over a quarter of the U.S. population potentially affected. Organizations like the American Cancer Society assert that legal actions remain critical for Medicaid patients advocating their rights, raising concerns about future access to care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025