Debate Over 'Socialist' and 'Secular' in Indian Constitution: An RSS Perspective

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday reignited the debate over the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. These terms, according to RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, were inserted during the Emergency in 1975, a time when the Parliament was suspended and the judiciary was weakened.

At an event discussing the controversial Emergency period, Hosabale emphasized that these words were not part of the original document authored by B R Ambedkar. He questioned the permanence of socialism as an ideology in India and argued for a re-evaluation of these terms in the preamble, attacking the Congress for its actions during the Emergency.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took aim at the Congress, labeling the Emergency as a period when constitutional amendments were made to preserve political power, specifically accusing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of curtailing freedoms to maintain control. Both leaders highlighted the human rights abuses and demanded accountability from the Congress for its past transgressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)