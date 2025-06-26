Left Menu

Brazen Burglary Strikes BJP Leader's Home

A daring burglary occurred at BJP Yuva Morcha block president Ashish Kumar's house in Ambala Cantonment. Burglars stole cash and gold jewellery estimated at Rs 13 lakh while the family was visiting a relative. Police are investigating by reviewing CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:54 IST
Brazen Burglary Strikes BJP Leader's Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A brazen act of burglary has been reported at the residence of BJP leader Ashish Kumar in Ambala Cantonment. The incident came to light when the family returned home on Thursday to find their house had been broken into.

Ashish Kumar, the BJP Yuva Morcha block president, disclosed that his family was away visiting his sister when the burglary occurred. Upon returning, they discovered broken locks on all doors and cupboards, with cash and gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 13 lakh missing.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the burglary. They are analyzing CCTV footage from the area and have sent the broken locks for forensic examination to gather clues about the culprits behind this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025