Brazen Burglary Strikes BJP Leader's Home

A brazen act of burglary has been reported at the residence of BJP leader Ashish Kumar in Ambala Cantonment. The incident came to light when the family returned home on Thursday to find their house had been broken into.

Ashish Kumar, the BJP Yuva Morcha block president, disclosed that his family was away visiting his sister when the burglary occurred. Upon returning, they discovered broken locks on all doors and cupboards, with cash and gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 13 lakh missing.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the burglary. They are analyzing CCTV footage from the area and have sent the broken locks for forensic examination to gather clues about the culprits behind this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)