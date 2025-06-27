Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Delhi-Jaipur Highway: Tech Employee Arrested

A 31-year-old tech employee from Gurugram was arrested after he allegedly caused a fatal accident on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, killing a law student and injuring another. The suspect, identified as Mohit, claims he fell asleep while driving. The accident's impact on both families is profound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:48 IST
Tragic Collision on Delhi-Jaipur Highway: Tech Employee Arrested
A 31-year-old man employed with a multinational company was taken into custody on Thursday, accused of causing a fatal accident involving a law student on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, according to police reports.

The suspect, identified as Mohit from Noorpur Bohra Kalan village, Gurugram, resided in a paying guest facility in Sector 14. According to police, Mohit admitted to dozing off behind the wheel on June 24 while returning to his accommodation, leading to the tragic incident.

The vehicle implicated in the accident has been confiscated by authorities. The crash resulted in the death of 25-year-old Harsh from Om Nagar Colony, while his friend, Abhishek, was hospitalized in Delhi, now in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

