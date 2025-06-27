Justice Triumphs: Father Arrested for Unspeakable Crimes Against Daughters
A father was arrested for the sexual abuse and rape of his two minor daughters over a five-year period. The accusations were confirmed through medical examinations and NGO intervention, leading to the father's detention and legal action. The case has highlighted serious child protection concerns.
- Country:
- India
A father has been apprehended and jailed following allegations of sexually abusing and raping his two young daughters over five years. The arrest was made following statements from the victims and their mother, who initially hesitated to come forward.
The case was officially registered at Sadar police station, with the investigation entrusted to a senior officer. The breakthrough occurred after the victims were taken to a hospital, leading to the revelation of the abuse they endured.
A crucial intervention by the Association for Voluntary Action, in collaboration with the Aasra Foundation, helped bring the matter to light. Counsel and further medical examination supported the claims, culminating in the father's arrest and subsequent court appearance.
