India Reaffirms Strong US Ties Amid Pakistan Army Chief's Visit

India noted the recent visit of Pakistan's Army Chief to the White House as President Trump hosted him. However, India emphasized its robust partnership with the US, grounded in shared democratic values, reinforcing confidence in their vital relationship through continuous dialogue and cooperation across multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has acknowledged the recent visit of Pakistan's Army Chief to the White House, a meeting hosted by US President Donald Trump. Despite this, India maintains its firm stance on the strength of its partnership with the United States.

During a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed questions regarding the invitation extended to Field Marshal Asim Munir by the White House. Jaiswal stated that India has duly noted the visit but refrained from further comments. He emphasized the importance of the Indo-US relationship, which is built on shared democratic principles and a growing strategic convergence.

Highlighting the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US, he noted its significance due to the sustained high-level attention and cooperation spanning diverse sectors including trade, critical technology, energy, and defense. The spokesperson reiterated India's confidence in the trajectory of this crucial 21st-century partnership.

