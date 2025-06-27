Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: India's Swift Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

India has successfully evacuated over 4,400 Indian nationals from Iran and Israel under Operation Sindhu amid rising tensions between the two nations. Utilizing special flights, the mission involved coordination with multiple governments to ensure safe transit. The operation demonstrates India's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India has successfully evacuated more than 4,400 Indian nationals from Iran and Israel amid escalating regional tensions. Dubbed Operation Sindhu, this effort involved 19 special flights since its launch on June 18, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

A fresh wave of evacuees from Iran arrived in India late Thursday night from Armenia, as the Ministry shared via a post on social media platform X. The external affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that while assessing on-ground situations, India will strategize further actions based on emerging circumstances.

Following the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and a tentative ceasefire, India has thanked various nations for facilitating the rescue. Collaborations with embassies in Israel, Jordan, and Egypt significantly aided in the operation, underscoring international cooperation during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

