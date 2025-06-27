Japan's Struggle Against Fentanyl Smuggling: A Diplomatic and Domestic Challenge

Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato confirmed that no fentanyl has been seized at the nation's borders over the past six years, responding to media allegations of smuggling activity involving a Chinese group in Japan.

Speaking at a regular briefing, Kato emphasized Japan's ongoing commitment to deter illegal drug smuggling, though he did not clarify if the report referred to finished drugs or precursor chemicals. This comes as Japan is in the midst of negotiating a trade deal with the United States to address a 25% tariff on its automobile exports.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's accusations linking Canada, Mexico, and China to fentanyl trafficking, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Takeshi Iwaya, stated that the allegations of precursor shipments will not hinder bilateral trade talks. Japan remains resolute in its cooperative efforts to eradicate fentanyl smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)