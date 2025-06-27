Left Menu

Ukraine Urges EU to Sanction Bangladeshi Importers Amid Grain Smuggling Claims

Ukraine plans to request EU sanctions on Bangladeshi entities accused of importing wheat from Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. Ukrainian diplomats allege Russian forces mix this grain with Russian wheat for exports. Kyiv has escalated the issue after Bangladesh failed to respond to warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is seeking European Union sanctions against Bangladeshi importers accused of purchasing stolen wheat from territories occupied by Russia, according to a Ukrainian diplomat in South Asia. Despite warnings, Dhaka has allegedly continued this trade, prompting Kyiv to turn to the EU for enforcement measures.

Documents obtained by Reuters reveal Ukraine's diplomatic moves to protest Bangladesh's acceptance of over 150,000 tonnes of grain from Russia's Kavkaz port. Ukraine's ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, stated that Bangladesh has not responded to their alerts, escalating diplomatic tensions as Ukraine looks to the EU for action.

Kyiv alleges that Russian forces have been distributing grain from occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian exports. Though Bangladesh denies importing stolen grain, the EU spokesperson indicated potential sanctions could target both companies and government officials linked to the trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

