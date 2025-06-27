Left Menu

Ration Scandal in Amethi: Soil, Salt Found in Food Grains

In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, a serious scandal was uncovered involving food grains meant for the poor, which were found to be mixed with soil and salt. This prompted an investigation by District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan, who has requested a criminal case against those involved and has ordered the replacement of the contaminated grains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:58 IST
A major scandal has surfaced in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, where food grains intended for distribution to the impoverished under the free ration scheme were allegedly contaminated with soil and salt, officials reported on Friday.

This accusation was validated during a site examination by District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan, who has ordered legal action against the culprits.

Acting on complaints, Chauhan conducted an unexpected check of the Annapurna Bhawan ration shop in Jalalpur Tiwari village. The inspection revealed contaminants in the grains, prompting directives for immediate replacement with clean supplies and a high-level investigation spearheaded by the Additional District Magistrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

