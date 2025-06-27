Karnataka Leads: Decentralised Wastewater Solutions Workshop Highlights Innovative ESG Strategies

In a strategic move to address wastewater management sustainably, Karnataka's Udyog Mitra, alongside the Department of Industries and Commerce, organized a significant workshop on Friday. The event, endorsed by Daiki Axis India, mobilized top government officials and environmental experts.

Discussions centered on the benefits of decentralised systems such as Daiki Axis's Johkasou technology, which promise to advance Karnataka's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives and expedite its journey towards Net Zero and sustainable development.

Rio Waza, Director at Daiki Axis Japan, detailed Japan's transformation in the 1960s from ecological strain to becoming a world leader in sustainable water infrastructure. The workshop also marked the announcement of a new manufacturing facility in Tumkur, aligning with Daiki Axis's focus on localization and community engagement in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)