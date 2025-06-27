Left Menu

Karnataka Leads: Decentralised Wastewater Solutions Workshop Highlights Innovative ESG Strategies

A workshop in Karnataka, organized by state agencies and supported by Daiki Axis India, focused on decentralised wastewater management solutions. Key figures discussed Daiki Axis's Johkasou technology and its contributions to sustainable development and ESG goals. Developing local solutions for circular water management was emphasized, with plans for a new facility in Tumkur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:42 IST
Karnataka Leads: Decentralised Wastewater Solutions Workshop Highlights Innovative ESG Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to address wastewater management sustainably, Karnataka's Udyog Mitra, alongside the Department of Industries and Commerce, organized a significant workshop on Friday. The event, endorsed by Daiki Axis India, mobilized top government officials and environmental experts.

Discussions centered on the benefits of decentralised systems such as Daiki Axis's Johkasou technology, which promise to advance Karnataka's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives and expedite its journey towards Net Zero and sustainable development.

Rio Waza, Director at Daiki Axis Japan, detailed Japan's transformation in the 1960s from ecological strain to becoming a world leader in sustainable water infrastructure. The workshop also marked the announcement of a new manufacturing facility in Tumkur, aligning with Daiki Axis's focus on localization and community engagement in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025