Punjab Police Busts ISI-Backed Terror Module

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:02 IST
The Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Friday, revealing the capture of a terror module supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The dismantling of this group, known as Babbar Khalsa International, led to the arrest of three individuals, including one juvenile.

According to Punjab State Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, this group was plotting attacks against police facilities and planned targeted assassinations in the Amritsar region. Yadav confirmed that a collaborative intelligence-driven operation, conducted by the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali, successfully intercepted the group's activities.

The operation led to the seizure of two hand grenades, a pistol, and ammunition. The arrested suspects were identified as Sehajpal Singh, Vikramjit Singh, and an unnamed juvenile, all from Amritsar Rural. Authorities have registered a formal FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act. As the investigation progresses, more arrests are anticipated. The Punjab Police remains resolute in dismantling terror networks and calls on citizens to stay vigilant in ensuring the state's peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

