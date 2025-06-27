Kerala Launches State-Wide File Adalat to Clear Administrative Backlog

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for immediate action to prepare for the upcoming File Adalat, aimed at clearing the backlog of pending files state-wide. This initiative seeks to expedite administrative decisions swiftly and effectively.

During a meeting with departmental secretaries, Vijayan emphasized the importance of categorizing files based on priority and ensuring timely resolutions. The Adalat is scheduled to operate from July 1 to August 31 at various administrative levels, including the state Secretariat, department heads, and public institutions.

Department secretaries have been directed to meet with senior officials to explain strategies and are urged to make personal visits to oversee progress. The initiative also plans to develop a dedicated portal system for enhanced file resolution and data collection, which will be monitored by the Chief Secretary and reviewed by ministers periodically.

