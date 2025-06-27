Left Menu

Kerala Launches State-Wide File Adalat to Clear Administrative Backlog

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced preparations for the upcoming File Adalat, a state-wide initiative to clear pending files and expedite administrative decisions. Running from July to August, it will operate at the Secretariat, department, and public levels. Department secretaries will ensure efficiency by visiting offices and providing instructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for immediate action to prepare for the upcoming File Adalat, aimed at clearing the backlog of pending files state-wide. This initiative seeks to expedite administrative decisions swiftly and effectively.

During a meeting with departmental secretaries, Vijayan emphasized the importance of categorizing files based on priority and ensuring timely resolutions. The Adalat is scheduled to operate from July 1 to August 31 at various administrative levels, including the state Secretariat, department heads, and public institutions.

Department secretaries have been directed to meet with senior officials to explain strategies and are urged to make personal visits to oversee progress. The initiative also plans to develop a dedicated portal system for enhanced file resolution and data collection, which will be monitored by the Chief Secretary and reviewed by ministers periodically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

