US-Brokered Peace Deal in Congo: A Step Towards Stability?

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States is set to facilitate a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, aimed at ending the prolonged conflict in eastern Congo. The agreement, to be signed this Friday in Washington, reflects the US' strategic interest in gaining access to the mineral-rich region.

Although welcomed by the UN and described by President Trump as a potential milestone for Africa, the deal faces considerable challenges. The prominent M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, has not been directly involved in the negotiations, which could hinder the agreement's effectiveness in halting the conflict that has displaced millions.

While the peace deal outlines crucial provisions on respecting territorial integrity and disarmament of armed groups, analysts remain cautious. They emphasize the importance of addressing war crimes and securing justice for victims to ensure lasting peace, amid concerns over US motives tied to mineral resource negotiations.

