Teachers on the Run: A Harrowing Tale of Harassment in Beed
A case has been registered against two male teachers in Maharashtra's Beed for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old female student over 10 months. The duo are absconding as police intensify efforts to nab them. The case involves serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing case has emerged from Maharashtra's Beed district, where police have registered a complaint against two male teachers accused of molesting a 17-year-old female student over ten months. The teenager bravely lodged her complaint, prompting an ongoing investigation.
The accused, who have yet to be apprehended, allegedly orchestrated the harassment between July 2024 and May 2025, calling the student to the coaching centre office and coercing her into compromising situations. The shocking allegations include forcing her to strip and taking photographs of her in this vulnerable state.
The case is being pursued vigorously under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police agencies are actively searching for the suspects while the incident has sparked intense discussions about student safety across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
