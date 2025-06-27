Left Menu

Violence in Greater Noida: Maintenance Staff Arrested in Resident Assault Case

Four maintenance staff members from Ecotech Village 1 Society in Greater Noida were arrested after a video showing them assaulting residents circulated on social media. The altercation reportedly began over complaints about frequent power cuts. Police have taken notice and legal proceedings are in progress.

A shocking incident unfolded in Greater Noida as four maintenance staff members from Ecotech Village 1 Society were apprehended on charges of assaulting residents. This arrest followed the circulation of a video on social media depicting the purported attack.

The altercation allegedly started when residents approached the maintenance office to voice complaints regarding persistent power cuts in the community. In the video, maintenance staff were seen using sticks to thrash residents, while a woman was heard questioning the violence.

Police, upon receiving the video evidence, swiftly detained the accused individuals—Ravindra, Sohit, Sachin, and Vipin. Authorities have confirmed that further legal actions are underway in light of these serious allegations.

