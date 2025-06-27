Left Menu

Estonia's NATO Move Stirs Tensions with Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Estonia's plan to allow NATO's nuclear-capable aircraft on its territory, calling it a direct threat to Moscow. The statement follows a question regarding Estonia's defense minister's comments on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:15 IST
Dmitry Peskov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a stark warning on Friday regarding Estonia's announcement about permitting NATO allies' nuclear-capable aircraft to operate on its soil. The Kremlin sees this move as a direct threat to Moscow's security.

Peskov's comments were prompted by a question on state television that referenced recent statements made by Estonia's defense minister. His response underscores the growing tension between Russia and its neighboring countries over NATO's military positioning.

The exchange highlights the geopolitical friction in Eastern Europe as nations seek bolstered security alliances, amidst Russia's intensified scrutiny and opposition to NATO's expanded involvement near its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

