Estonia's NATO Move Stirs Tensions with Moscow

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a stark warning on Friday regarding Estonia's announcement about permitting NATO allies' nuclear-capable aircraft to operate on its soil. The Kremlin sees this move as a direct threat to Moscow's security.

Peskov's comments were prompted by a question on state television that referenced recent statements made by Estonia's defense minister. His response underscores the growing tension between Russia and its neighboring countries over NATO's military positioning.

The exchange highlights the geopolitical friction in Eastern Europe as nations seek bolstered security alliances, amidst Russia's intensified scrutiny and opposition to NATO's expanded involvement near its borders.

