The Kremlin has issued a stark warning following Estonia's announcement of its readiness to host NATO's F-35A stealth jets, capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Moscow views this as a direct threat, escalating tensions in the region.

According to Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, the Baltic nation is prepared to accommodate nuclear-capable jets, underscoring Estonia's commitment to supporting its NATO allies. Pevkur's remarks come in the wake of Britain's decision to purchase at least 12 F-35A jets to bolster NATO's nuclear capabilities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Estonia's stance as an 'immediate danger' to Russia. Such remarks highlight the strained diplomatic relations with the Baltic states, which already suffer from minimal interaction with Moscow.

