Shadows of Justice: Alleged Gang-Rape in Kolkata Law College Sparks Outrage
A first-year law student from a South Kolkata college was reportedly gang-raped by an alumnus and two seniors. The incident has sparked outrage, echoing a prior high-profile case in the city. The accused, including a criminal lawyer, were arrested, as investigations continue into the shocking allegations.
The alleged gang-rape of a first-year law student at a south Kolkata college has stirred intense backlash and revived memories of a past crime in the city. A former student, now a practising criminal lawyer, along with two seniors at the institution, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Authorities have initiated a swift investigation, while the Kolkata Police have been requested to provide a report on the matter. The victim's confidential statement was under preparation, while details emerged about the accused's background, stirring political sensitivities in the state.
The Trinamool Congress, linked to the key accused through past affiliations, distanced itself from him, notwithstanding photographic evidence showing his proximity to political leaders. They have advocated for severe penalties against the perpetrators if proven guilty. Police continue to probe for further evidence as the legal proceedings unfold.
