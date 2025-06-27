Left Menu

Controversial Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Citizenship Concerns in India

The proposed intensive revision of the electoral roll in Bihar has raised alarms about potential impacts on voting rights and citizenship, as per MP Saket Gokhale. He claims the Modi government can misuse the process to disenfranchise voters and question their citizenship, urging a rollback by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:46 IST
Controversial Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Citizenship Concerns in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has raised concerns about the proposed Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, calling it potentially devastating to citizens' voting rights and citizenship.

Gokhale, in a recent post, accused the Modi government of utilizing the Election Commission in a move that risks disenfranchising legitimate voters by branding them as 'foreigners' if they fail to provide the necessary documents within the stipulated time.

This process requires proof of birth and birthplace for different age brackets and could lead to mass voter roll deletions, affecting citizenship status, and influencing election outcomes, especially in the upcoming Bihar and later West Bengal polls. He demands that the Election Commission roll back this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025