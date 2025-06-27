Controversial Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Citizenship Concerns in India
The proposed intensive revision of the electoral roll in Bihar has raised alarms about potential impacts on voting rights and citizenship, as per MP Saket Gokhale. He claims the Modi government can misuse the process to disenfranchise voters and question their citizenship, urging a rollback by the Election Commission.
The All India Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has raised concerns about the proposed Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, calling it potentially devastating to citizens' voting rights and citizenship.
Gokhale, in a recent post, accused the Modi government of utilizing the Election Commission in a move that risks disenfranchising legitimate voters by branding them as 'foreigners' if they fail to provide the necessary documents within the stipulated time.
This process requires proof of birth and birthplace for different age brackets and could lead to mass voter roll deletions, affecting citizenship status, and influencing election outcomes, especially in the upcoming Bihar and later West Bengal polls. He demands that the Election Commission roll back this decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
