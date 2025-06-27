Security Tightens for Muharram in Meerut Zone: Strict Measures in Place
Ahead of Muharram processions, heightened security measures are implemented across Meerut Zone, covering Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur. Officials aim to maintain order, with police overseeing the 574 tazias and 386 processions. Sensitive areas will be monitored using drones and CCTV, and authorities warn against spreading rumors.
Extensive security arrangements have been laid out in preparation for the upcoming Muharram processions scheduled to take place on July 6 across Meerut Zone, officials confirmed. Efforts are concentrated on maintaining peace across the districts of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur.
Authorities have directed law enforcement to prevent any deviations from traditional practices during these processions and to take firm actions against those carrying illegal weapons. Meanwhile, 574 tazias will be paraded, and 59 Quick Response Teams have been deployed to ensure smooth proceedings.
Sensitive regions will have heightened surveillance with drones and CCTV, with social media being closely watched to prevent misinformation. Officials, led by Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani, also plan community interactions and contingency measures to ensure the events proceed safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
