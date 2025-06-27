Left Menu

Maharashtra Land Dispute Entangles Political Figures

A dispute over a three-acre land parcel in Maharashtra has drawn in political figures, involving allegations against Sandipan Bhumre's driver. The Economic Offences Wing is investigating a claim by Mujahid Iqbal Khan that a descendant of Hyderabad's Salar Jung family gifted the land, worth over Rs 150 crore, to Bhumre's driver.

Police forces in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are probing a plot of land gifted to Bhumre's driver by a Salar Jung family descendant, worth over Rs 150 crore.

The Economic Offences Wing launched the inquiry after Mujahid Iqbal Khan, a Parbhani lawyer, filed a complaint. The complaint revolves around an agreement notarized in January 2015, involving a three-acre transfer from Mir Mehmood Ali Khan, who had promised Khan a portion of the land.

The land's legal struggles concluded in Mir Mehmood's favor, but claims have emerged that the land was gifted to Bhumre's driver in 2023. Allegations swirl around monetary exchanges and possible coercion, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Latest News

