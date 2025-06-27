Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Shakes Up Pakistan's Reserved Seats Dynamics

The Supreme Court of Pakistan's latest decision has halted the allocation of reserved assembly seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council, an ally of the PTI. The ruling reverses a previous Supreme Court judgment, reinstating an earlier Peshawar High Court decision. This shifts the balance of power within Pakistan's assemblies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a landmark decision, Pakistan's Supreme Court has ruled against awarding 70 reserved assembly seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), a crucial ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This move poses a significant setback for the PTI, whose leader, former premier Imran Khan, remains imprisoned.

The reserved seats, earmarked for women and minorities, have traditionally been allocated based on a party's legislative strength. The ruling comes after the SIC's appeal against a Peshawar High Court decision was overturned by the Supreme Court's recent judgment.

The verdict may not drastically alter the current power landscape. However, the redistribution of these seats could potentially grant the ruling coalition a two-thirds majority in the assemblies, thus influencing future policymaking and legislative decisions in Pakistan.

