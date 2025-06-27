Supreme Court Ruling Shakes Up Pakistan's Reserved Seats Dynamics

In a landmark decision, Pakistan's Supreme Court has ruled against awarding 70 reserved assembly seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), a crucial ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This move poses a significant setback for the PTI, whose leader, former premier Imran Khan, remains imprisoned.

The reserved seats, earmarked for women and minorities, have traditionally been allocated based on a party's legislative strength. The ruling comes after the SIC's appeal against a Peshawar High Court decision was overturned by the Supreme Court's recent judgment.

The verdict may not drastically alter the current power landscape. However, the redistribution of these seats could potentially grant the ruling coalition a two-thirds majority in the assemblies, thus influencing future policymaking and legislative decisions in Pakistan.