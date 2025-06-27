Gallantry Under Pressure: Honoring Maritime Heroes

In a significant event on Friday, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi honored Commodore Kartik Srimal with the Yudh Seva Medal for his outstanding role as Fleet Operations Officer during the critical period of Operation Sankalp.

The ceremony at the newly inaugurated Nausena Bhawan showcased the Navy's resilience amid mounting maritime threats due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Operation Sankalp, a strategic initiative launched in December 2023, was pivotal for deterring piracy, drone attacks, and missile threats spanning the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

In addition to Commodore Srimal, numerous naval officers were lauded with Naosena Medals and Vishisht Seva Medals for their dedication and exemplary service, reflecting the Navy's commitment to safeguarding maritime interests.

