Gallantry Under Pressure: Honoring Maritime Heroes

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi awarded the Yudh Seva Medal to Commodore Kartik Srimal for his exceptional leadership during Operation Sankalp. The operation aimed to counter maritime threats amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Other distinguished naval personnel also received awards, recognizing their valor and service in challenging maritime missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:22 IST
Gallantry Under Pressure: Honoring Maritime Heroes
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
In a significant event on Friday, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi honored Commodore Kartik Srimal with the Yudh Seva Medal for his outstanding role as Fleet Operations Officer during the critical period of Operation Sankalp.

The ceremony at the newly inaugurated Nausena Bhawan showcased the Navy's resilience amid mounting maritime threats due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Operation Sankalp, a strategic initiative launched in December 2023, was pivotal for deterring piracy, drone attacks, and missile threats spanning the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

In addition to Commodore Srimal, numerous naval officers were lauded with Naosena Medals and Vishisht Seva Medals for their dedication and exemplary service, reflecting the Navy's commitment to safeguarding maritime interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

