Hyundai Enhances Tamil Nadu's Water Supply Infrastructure

Hyundai Motor India Foundation bolstered rural water infrastructure in Tamil Nadu with new water supply systems. Projects include overhead tanks, borewells, and pipelines, benefitting over 5,200 residents. This initiative underscores Hyundai's 'Progress for Humanity' by addressing essential potable water needs and supporting sustainable community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:47 IST
Hyundai Enhances Tamil Nadu's Water Supply Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing rural infrastructure, the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has boosted the water supply systems in Tamil Nadu. This initiative aimed at Pennalur and Kaduvancheri villages in the Sriperumbudur area includes the construction of overhead tanks, new borewells, and extensive pipeline networks.

The project, costing Rs 1.60 crore, is designed to tackle the acute shortage of drinkable water. HMIF's latest venture provides a lifeline to over 5,200 residents, reflecting the company's overarching commitment to sustainable community development and its global mission of 'Progress for Humanity.'

Trustee C S Gopalakrishnan and Sriperumbudur Panchayat Union chairman S D Karunanidhi formally inaugurated the projects. Beyond immediate water needs, the Foundation's initiatives in the region encompass educational support, health awareness, and post-disaster rehabilitation efforts.

