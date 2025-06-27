Left Menu

Guterres Condemns Risky Gaza Aid Operations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticizes a U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza, stating it is dangerous and lethal. He emphasizes that humanitarian efforts are stifled and calls on Israel to allow aid deliveries. Guterres condemns the life-threatening struggle for food in the region.

In a stark evaluation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced a U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza, describing it as perilous and lethal.

He asserted that the U.N.-led humanitarian efforts are severely constrained, with aid workers facing starvation themselves. As the occupying power, Israel, he stated, must consent to and assist in the distribution of aid throughout the Palestinian territory.

Guterres expressed his deep concern, stating, "People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families. The search for food must never be a death sentence."

