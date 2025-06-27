Left Menu

Telangana to Champion Gig Workers' Rights with New Legislation

The Telangana government plans to introduce a new law for gig workers' welfare. The law, inspired by promises from Rahul Gandhi, follows similar enactments in Rajasthan and Karnataka. A board may be established, and consultations with gig workers are ongoing. A proposed bill will soon reach the Cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:01 IST
The Telangana government is preparing to introduce new legislation aimed at safeguarding the welfare of gig workers, Labor Minister G Vivek Venkat Swamy announced on Friday.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's commitment to protecting gig workers' rights, Swamy noted that similar laws have already been implemented in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The proposed legislation could include a board specifically for the gig economy workforce.

In addition to consulting with gig workers for their input on welfare measures, the government is also considering a one or two percent cess. The bill, crucial for over 4.5 lakh gig workers in Telangana, will be soon presented to the Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

