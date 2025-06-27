Karnataka CM Criticizes Police Missteps After Tragic Stadium Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced significant concern over the state of police investigations and intelligence gathering, following a tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities.

During a review meeting with senior police officials, the CM highlighted intelligence failures and noted his dissatisfaction with the delay in reporting serious incidents, such as the tragic stampede. The event, which was a celebration by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their IPL victory, turned deadly largely due to poor intelligence coordination.

Siddaramaiah also addressed other law and order issues, notably in Mangaluru, where communal murders linked to hate speech have increased. He warned of strict legal action against perpetrators, emphasizing the need for effective measures to prevent hate-driven violence and other issues like child marriage across the state.