Karnataka CM Criticizes Police Missteps After Tragic Stadium Stampede
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized the police for intelligence failures following a deadly stampede at a celebratory event. He expressed dissatisfaction with delayed reports and ineffective investigations. Highlighting issues in Mangaluru and other concerns like child marriages, he urged strict action against hate speech and lapses in police duties.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced significant concern over the state of police investigations and intelligence gathering, following a tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities.
During a review meeting with senior police officials, the CM highlighted intelligence failures and noted his dissatisfaction with the delay in reporting serious incidents, such as the tragic stampede. The event, which was a celebration by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their IPL victory, turned deadly largely due to poor intelligence coordination.
Siddaramaiah also addressed other law and order issues, notably in Mangaluru, where communal murders linked to hate speech have increased. He warned of strict legal action against perpetrators, emphasizing the need for effective measures to prevent hate-driven violence and other issues like child marriage across the state.
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Police Intensify Crackdown on Cross-Border Terrorism
Dramatic Arrest: Accused Child Rapist Apprehended After Police Shootout
Plane crashes in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport: Police.
Amit Shah's Historic Visit: Transforming UP Police Recruitment
Plane which crashed near Ahmedabad airport was an Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board and was going to London: Police.