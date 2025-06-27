Left Menu

Karnataka CM Criticizes Police Missteps After Tragic Stadium Stampede

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized the police for intelligence failures following a deadly stampede at a celebratory event. He expressed dissatisfaction with delayed reports and ineffective investigations. Highlighting issues in Mangaluru and other concerns like child marriages, he urged strict action against hate speech and lapses in police duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:04 IST
Karnataka CM Criticizes Police Missteps After Tragic Stadium Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced significant concern over the state of police investigations and intelligence gathering, following a tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities.

During a review meeting with senior police officials, the CM highlighted intelligence failures and noted his dissatisfaction with the delay in reporting serious incidents, such as the tragic stampede. The event, which was a celebration by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their IPL victory, turned deadly largely due to poor intelligence coordination.

Siddaramaiah also addressed other law and order issues, notably in Mangaluru, where communal murders linked to hate speech have increased. He warned of strict legal action against perpetrators, emphasizing the need for effective measures to prevent hate-driven violence and other issues like child marriage across the state.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025