Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Iran's Nuclear Sites Access

Iran may refuse any requests by the IAEA to visit bombed Iranian nuclear sites, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. He criticized IAEA head Rafael Grossi's insistence on such visits, highlighting threats to Iranian sovereignty. Iran's parliament has backed suspending cooperation with IAEA amid tensions with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:43 IST
Tensions Rise Over Iran's Nuclear Sites Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Tehran might reject any appeals from the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, to visit bombed Iranian nuclear sites. Araqchi criticized IAEA head Rafael Grossi's demands as intrusive and ill-intentioned.

Araghchi made these comments following Iran's parliament's recent approval of a bill to halt collaboration with the IAEA. This legislative decision aligns with recent escalations involving an air conflict with Israel, during which the U.S. struck three Iranian nuclear installations.

The IAEA maintains the necessity of their inspectors' access to these sites to adhere to the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with Iran, ensuring nuclear activities are contained within peaceful parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025