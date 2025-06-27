Tensions Rise Over Iran's Nuclear Sites Access

In a bold move, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Tehran might reject any appeals from the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, to visit bombed Iranian nuclear sites. Araqchi criticized IAEA head Rafael Grossi's demands as intrusive and ill-intentioned.

Araghchi made these comments following Iran's parliament's recent approval of a bill to halt collaboration with the IAEA. This legislative decision aligns with recent escalations involving an air conflict with Israel, during which the U.S. struck three Iranian nuclear installations.

The IAEA maintains the necessity of their inspectors' access to these sites to adhere to the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with Iran, ensuring nuclear activities are contained within peaceful parameters.

