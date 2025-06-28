Controversy Unfolds: Alleged War Crimes in Gaza Aid Areas

Israel's Military Advocate General has initiated an investigation into potential war crimes linked to allegations that Israeli forces may have intentionally targeted Palestinian civilians near Gaza aid distribution sites, according to Haaretz.

Amidst claims of unnecessary lethal force, hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed while attempting to access aid. The Israeli military has denied such orders but acknowledged efforts to enhance 'operational response' around these sites.

However, the urgent demand for food and basic supplies continues amid limited access, with daily reports of violent incidents perpetuating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)