Justice Department Shake-Up: Prosecutors Fired in Capitol Riot Cases

In a controversial move, the Justice Department has terminated at least three prosecutors integral to the January 6 Capitol riot cases, per sources. This development underscores the Trump administration's ongoing influence over key legal personnel and protocols.

The removed attorneys prominently oversaw or directly prosecuted riot-related cases within the Washington office. Individuals privy to the details but speaking anonymously confirmed the dismissals, citing a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi that provided no specific reason beyond referencing constitutional provisions.

The shake-up fuels concerns about the administration's attempts to align the Justice Department with its political agenda, raising fears about the undermining of civil service protections and independent legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)