Justice Department Shake-Up: Prosecutors Fired in Capitol Riot Cases

The Trump administration has fired multiple prosecutors involved in January 6 Capitol riot cases. This move, including prominent dismissals and demotions within the Justice Department, highlights concerns over the erosion of civil service protections. Firings followed Trump's pardons of rioters and reflect efforts to control the DOJ's prosecutorial direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 08:07 IST
In a controversial move, the Justice Department has terminated at least three prosecutors integral to the January 6 Capitol riot cases, per sources. This development underscores the Trump administration's ongoing influence over key legal personnel and protocols.

The removed attorneys prominently oversaw or directly prosecuted riot-related cases within the Washington office. Individuals privy to the details but speaking anonymously confirmed the dismissals, citing a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi that provided no specific reason beyond referencing constitutional provisions.

The shake-up fuels concerns about the administration's attempts to align the Justice Department with its political agenda, raising fears about the undermining of civil service protections and independent legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

